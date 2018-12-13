—

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras have announced Australian dance trio PNAU and trans pop starlet Kim Petras as the first acts for the 2019 Mardi Gras Party.

Dominating Australia’s dance scene since the 1990s, PNAU last year released their latest album Changa, featuring single “Chameleon” picking up an ARIA Award last month for “Go Bang”.

PNAU’s genre-spanning career has seen them score a UK number one with album Good Morning to the Night, a remix collaboration with Elton John.

Petras, who has been putting out bop after bop after bop, will join PNAU on the line-up in her first Australian performance.

The 25-year-old garnered media attention as a teenager, appearing on a current affairs show in her native Germany to discuss her transition at 13.

Her story then went international when, at 14, she pushed for permission to undergo transition at 16 years old.

Petras burst onto the international pop scene with “I Don’t Want It At All”, later appearing on a track on Charli XCX’s fabulous mixtape Pop 2.

She has garnered a cult following in the LGBTI community in the US, particularly with banger “Heart to Break”.

Petras has toured with Troye Sivan and recently put out one of the great pop records of the year in Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1, an album of spooky bangers – one track even features Elvira, Mistress of the Dark – released just in time for Halloween.

She also recently appeared as featured artist on Cheat Codes’ “Feeling of Falling”.

Mardi Gras also announced a host of DJs who will perform at next year’s party, including Amanda Louise, Ben Drayton, Brooke Powers, Butch le Butch, DJ Charlie Villas, DJ Hamo, The Dollar Bin Darlings, Dom De Sousa, Feisty, HipHopHoe, Kitty Glitter, Magda Bytnerowicz, Matt Jay, SVETA, Toy Armada (PH) & DJ GRIND (USA) and Sydney’s own Victoria Anthony.

The theme of the 2019 festival is FEARLESS.

More local and international performers and DJs are still to be announced as part of the Party roster. This year’s party featured the legendary Cher, whose knee-high boots will surely be difficult shoes to fill.

Mardi Gras Party 2019 takes place following the Parade on Saturday March 2, 2019. Tickets are still available at: www.mardigras.org.au

Watch Kim Petras’ video for “Heart to Break” below: