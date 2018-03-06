—

A man who accused NSW Police officers of punching and kicking him after the 2013 Sydney Mardi Gras is suing for assault and false imprisonment.

Bryn Hutchinson was arrested when he crossed Oxford Street after the parade, despite an officer warning him not to.

The former co-convenor of Community Action Against Homophobia (CAAH) has alleged that when he was arrested, he could not breathe as officers kicked and punched him several times, ABC News has reported.

He accused police of causing him injuries including bruising to his face and limbs.

Hutchinson’s lawyer called the incident “unwarranted”, saying that his client had been “brutally attacked”.

His lawyers have presented the court with CCTV footage showing other people also crossing Oxford Street at the time of Hutchinson’s arrest.

Hutchinson said he had suffered mentally due to the incident.

“I was both upset and very stressed,” he told the court.

“I felt betrayed by the way [the police] behaved.”

After the incident, Hutchinson said he had also sustained temporary nerve damage from excessively tight handcuffs.

“When the police were cuffing me I screamed out that the cuffs were too tight—they were, but I also wanted witnesses to see what was happening,” he said.

“I’ve had a good working relationship with police before—I’ve gone to local area commands across Sydney to work with gay and lesbian liaison officers for CAAH and we’ve always worked well together.

“I had contacts and people who could help me, but if that had happened to some young person they would have been traumatised.

“If police officers are willing to go around kicking people in front of other officers, it seems there’s some structural and cultural issues within some areas of the police.”

Hutchinson’s case was one of several alleged instances of excessive force by police during the 2013 Mardi Gras.

A Sydney court ruled in 2014 that Jamie Jackson had been brutalised by police during his arrest.

NSW Police this year raised a rainbow flag at their headquarters during the week of the Mardi Gras parade, symbolising improved relationships and solidarity with the LGBTI community.

Hutchinson’s case hearing continues.