—

Sydney police are investigating after the cast and audience of a gay love story play had their car tyres slashed during a performance.

Twelve people’s tyres were found slashed after Saturday night’s performance of Holding the Man in Longeuville, according to ABC News.

A police spokesperson said “motives of bias” behind the attack would be investigated.

Actor Trent Gardiner, who was among those whose tyres were slashed, said people were angry about it.

“It certainly leads you to believe that somebody was targeting us,” he said.

“We were appalled and shocked. I don’t expect that to happen here.”

Gardiner said that only vehicles parked outside the play venue were targeted, while others parked in the street were untouched.

The incident is not the first apparent attack on the play. Earlier this month, posters for the play were ripped down at Lane Cove Plaza.

North Sydney MP Trent Zimmerman, who attended the opening night, said the play had been “overshadowed by a series of hateful attacks”.

“This type of behaviour has no place in our local community and should be condemned,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Just disgraceful that any person would be targeted in this way.”