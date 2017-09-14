—

Police have been called to the University of Sydney after a ‘Vote No’ rally was drowned out by hundreds of counter-protesters advocating for a Yes vote.

A small group of students gathered to make speeches and hold signs which read “It’s okay to vote no.”

The protest occurred around lunchtime near where a stall had been set up by the student-run Catholic society at the university, the Sydney Morning Herald reported

“The Catholic society tried to have a ‘vote no’ rally with the promise of free kebabs, but it seemed to have been quickly surrounded by a much bigger counter-rally,” said student and Honi Soit editor Kishor Napier-Raman.

“There were maybe 15 ‘vote no’ people there and hundreds of ‘vote yes’ people,” he said.

Napier-Raman said the counter-protesters “had a megaphone and the ‘vote no’ people were saying things like, ‘You’re drowning out our voices.'”

“I heard that there was one person who made a comparison between same-sex marriage and paedophilia and someone said, ‘Why can’t I marry my dog?’ It was a bit ridiculous.”

Fresh from his interview, Francis returns to the middle of the protest – he’s one of the main ‘No’ voices pic.twitter.com/L2JJDT8TMO — zucc 2020 updates 💻 (@therockrit) September 14, 2017

A small confrontation occurred over one of the No protestors’ signs, which was when police began separating protesters.

“There was quite a heated verbal confrontation, the worst was someone putting a megaphone in someone else’s face,” Napier-Raman said.

One protestor dragged out of yes rally and another shoved by police after the first attempted to take a “no” campaign sign pic.twitter.com/9GbZpqztNn — Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 14, 2017

The students rallying for Yes were videoed chanting, “Hey hey, ho ho, homophobia’s got to go.”

Napier-Raman said he did not know the original rally was occurring, but went to the campus’ Eastern Ave when he saw video circulating on Facebook.

He also said this was the first protest against marriage equality the had ever seen on the campus.

In addition to police, a University of Sydney campus security were present at the confrontation which involved around 200 people.

It comes just days after Sydney hosted the largest rally for marriage equality in Australian history.