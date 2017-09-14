Police have been called to the University of Sydney after a ‘Vote No’ rally was drowned out by hundreds of counter-protesters advocating for a Yes vote.
A small group of students gathered to make speeches and hold signs which read “It’s okay to vote no.”
“The Catholic society tried to have a ‘vote no’ rally with the promise of free kebabs, but it seemed to have been quickly surrounded by a much bigger counter-rally,” said student and Honi Soit editor Kishor Napier-Raman.
“There were maybe 15 ‘vote no’ people there and hundreds of ‘vote yes’ people,” he said.
Napier-Raman said the counter-protesters “had a megaphone and the ‘vote no’ people were saying things like, ‘You’re drowning out our voices.'”
“I heard that there was one person who made a comparison between same-sex marriage and paedophilia and someone said, ‘Why can’t I marry my dog?’ It was a bit ridiculous.”
Fresh from his interview, Francis returns to the middle of the protest – he’s one of the main ‘No’ voices pic.twitter.com/L2JJDT8TMO
— zucc 2020 updates 💻 (@therockrit) September 14, 2017
A small confrontation occurred over one of the No protestors’ signs, which was when police began separating protesters.
“There was quite a heated verbal confrontation, the worst was someone putting a megaphone in someone else’s face,” Napier-Raman said.
One protestor dragged out of yes rally and another shoved by police after the first attempted to take a “no” campaign sign pic.twitter.com/9GbZpqztNn
— Honi Soit (@honi_soit) September 14, 2017
The students rallying for Yes were videoed chanting, “Hey hey, ho ho, homophobia’s got to go.”
Napier-Raman said he did not know the original rally was occurring, but went to the campus’ Eastern Ave when he saw video circulating on Facebook.
— zucc 2020 updates 💻 (@therockrit) September 14, 2017
He also said this was the first protest against marriage equality the had ever seen on the campus.
In addition to police, a University of Sydney campus security were present at the confrontation which involved around 200 people.
It comes just days after Sydney hosted the largest rally for marriage equality in Australian history.
Aaargh. Once again we’re delivering publicity and victimhood status to the No campaign. Once again it’s presumably well meaning BUT REALLY STUPID students doing it, I doubt there were more than a couple of gay students present (and one of them was with the catholics!!). This could have been avoided, rather than protesting you could have saved 55 minutes out of your day by just tweeting an image of 14 catholic students with pathetic signs, but no. Instead the cops are involved and its needlessly controversial and thus attractive to the media.
I remember the good old days when the left stood opposed to censorship and supported free speech. I was at uni in the days when Nirvana were topping the charts. Both the quality of the music and the quality of student lefty argument have severely declined. And now I’m just a grumpy, crusty old bastard.