Crowds gathered for the Yes announcement in Prince Alfred Park. Image: Ann-Marie Calilhanna.

The south-west lawn of Prince Alfred Park will be renamed ‘Equality Green’ to commemorate the historic marriage equality postal survey announcement.

Over 30,000 people gathered in the park to hear the result announcement on November 15, 2017, with many more gathering to hear the Yes announcement across the country.

The crowd in Prince Alfred Park burst into cheers intermingled with tears as the result – 61.6 per cent voting Yes – was read aloud, marking an end to the long and arduous postal survey campaign.

And now, City of Sydney councillors have voted unanimously to rename the lawn at Prince Alfred Park ‘Equality Green’ to pay permanent homage to the same-sex marriage vote.

Independent MP Alex Greenwich first proposed the name change last year, which was swiftly backed by Lord Mayor Clover Moore.

Speaking at the time, Moore said it was important to have an enduring reminder of the mass catharsis provided at the site of the announcement, and to acknowledge the efforts of the community, activists, and volunteers who made the legislation of same-sex marriage possible.

“The marriage equality campaign and the wonderful result it achieved were momentous for our LGBTI citizens and the whole community,” the Lord Mayor said.

“The postal survey was damaging and isolating for many LGBTI Australians and as we approach the first anniversary of the survey result and long overdue legislation, the time is right to reflect on that historic day.

“I will never forget the moment we gathered as a city to hear the wonderful news, together, and I am proud to commemorate that moment in Prince Alfred Park.”

Under the city’s plan, the Surry Hills park will retain its 150-year-old name, with a small section given a new title.

The proposal will now go to the Geographical Names Board for approval.