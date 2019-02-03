Ahead of this year’s Mardi Gras Parade, Pullman Sydney Hyde Park will host a pre-Parade party in its Rainbow Room on Saturday 2 March.
A colorful celebration of diversity and pride, the Rainbow Room will offer exclusive and uninterrupted views of the excitement and spectacular glamour of the parade starting line, bottomless wines, pop-up bard by Gayle and Absolut, canapes, and fabulous entertainment from DJ Victoria Anthony and drag queen hosts Shebeast and Tora Hymen.
After the pre-Parade party is over, guests can spill out onto College Street and make their way through the marshalling area thanks to a wristband that will offer them exclusive access to the glittering explosion around the Parade starting line.
Tickets are $149 per person and are limited, so be sure not to miss out on this once-yearly event filled with fun, laughter, and fabulousness.
The event is sponsored by Gayle, Absolut, and Divine Events.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit: www.ticketebo.com.au/pullman-sydney-hyde-park/the-rainbow-room-2019-mardi-gras-pre-parade-party.
