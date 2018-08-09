—

The Queer Screen Film Festival 2018 has launched its full program, featuring 29 fabulous films from 12 countries with 55 per cent of the program directed or co-directed by women.

The festival previously announced its Opening Night selection, And Breathe Normally, as well as Aussie doc Nothing to Lose and sexy footballer romance Mario.

The full line-up delivers even more eye candy, with Dutch film Just Friends charting the modern gay romance of the beautiful Joris and Yad.

Celebrate the legacy of a gay pop icon with George Michael: Freedom – The Director’s Cut. Co-directed and narrated by the late singer himself, the film was completed before his death and extended after, providing intimate insight into Wham! and his rise to solo stardom.

Bixa Travesty takes a deeply political look at the performance work of Brazilian black queer trans woman and self-identifed ‘tranny fag’, Linn da Quebrada, while I Used to be Normal: A Boyband Fangirl Story looks at four women’s boyband obsessions, including one whose fangirl journey led her to coming out.

Hugely acclaimed film Abu: Father follows a Pakistani son’s grappling with his identity as a gay man and his quest for approval from his conservative father. Director Arshad Khan will be a guest of the festival after screening to raves at queer film festivals around the world.

The festival closes with trans director Silas Howard’s A Kid Like Jake, a complex look at two parents – Claire Danes and Jim Parsons – wrestling over the possibility that their child might be transgender.

The festival kicks off at Event Cinemas George Street on September 18 – preceded by a special free screening of How to Train Your Dragon 2 on the 16th – and runs through to September 23.

Four films – Becks, Life in the Doghouse, and the gay and lesbian shorts programs – will screen in the Blue Mountains in October.

Tickets are now on sale – head to queerscreen.org.au to get yours!