If you’ve ever screamed your heart out at a pop star, then you need to see Australian doco I Used to Be Normal: A Boyband Fangirl Story.

Four women (two from Australia, two from the US) recount their absolute adoration for some of the biggest boybands of all time – from the Beatles, through to Take That, the Backstreet Boys and One Direction.

The idea of fandom is put in the spotlight and we see all its moves in an age where ‘stan’ culture dominates Twitter and permeates throughout the internet.

What does it mean to be a fan? Who do we choose? And what do we get from such a one-sided relationship?

The four subjects are brutally honest about their slavish devotion to these hunky hotties, and they’ll make you laugh, cry and relive your own teen years spent obsessing over some super-cute singers.

It’s time for all fans to stand up and unite!

I Used to Be Normal has been called “a joyous documentary” which is “candid and illuminating” about the personal effects of fandom.

I Used to Be Normal has been screened at the 2018 Queer Screen Film Festival.