—

This year will mark the 36th annual disco and costume ball in the Blue Mountains region, which draws in LGBTI community members from around the state for a celebration over the Queen’s Birthday weekend in June.

Organised by the Three Sisters Social Group, this year’s disco will be held at Blackheath Community Centre on the Saturday and will see Sydney entertainers Gayna Tension and Ma-dani Trani host the dance-fuelled night to a 400-strong crowd.

Then on the Sunday, the annual costume ball will be held at the Fairmont Resort with the theme ‘fabulous fifties’.

The ball will see 300 guests dressed to the nines in their costumes along with a formal three-course dinner. There will also be prizes awarded for the best male and female costumes as well as many others.

Ex-President and longstanding member of the Three Sisters Social Group Michael McGurren said the group is excited for the events to roll around, with less than three months to go.

“It’s an important event as it’s been going on for a number of years,” he said.

“We attract crowds from Western and Northern NSW, as well as from Canberra.

“It’s important to be able to socialise in safe and friendly spaces, and it’s an opportunity for people to catch up and meet others.”

McGurren added that the weekend draws in a diverse demographic of LGBTI people.

“The events are a lot of fun and attract a broad spectrum of ages,” he said.

“The disco sells out pretty quickly and generally attracts a younger crowd, while the typical demographic at the ball is between 25 – 50, so it has a broad appeal.

“It’s something that gives people the opportunity to use their imagination with their costumes, we’ve always had a successful weekend.”

McGurren, who has been working with the Three Sisters Social Group for around of the annual Queen’s Birthday celebrations, said he’s looking forward to seeing everyone dress up for the costume ball.

“I’m looking forward to lots of teddy boys and maybe some fifties American pop groups as well, we’re all looking forward to it,” he said.

“A three-course sit down mean is included and there will be an open bar up until about 11pm.

“And the reason we call the Saturday night event a ‘disco’ is because we like to preserve that word, given it’s not often used anymore.”

Travellers visiting the Blue Mountains region that weekend will also have the opportunity to see BentART’s latest offerings, showcasing the work of LGBTI visual artists in Australia.

Tickets to the costume ball are $150 dollars per person and tickets to the disco are $25 dollars on the door.

For more information on the 36th annual disco and costume ball, and to purchase tickets to the ball, visit the Three Sisters Social Group’s website or you can email them at: info@threesisterssocial.asn.au.