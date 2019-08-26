—

Scott Marsh has immortalised Alan Jones wearing a ball gag after he made comments suggesting Scott Morrison should gag Jacinda Ardern with a sock. Photo: Instagram

Controversial radio personality Alan Jones has been immortalised in a new mural by street artist Scott Marsh in Chippendale in Sydney after Jones said that Scott Morrison should “shove a sock down” New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden’s throat at a Pacific leaders forum in Tuvalu.

“She’s a clown, Jacinda Ardern. A complete clown,” Jones said on air, earlier this month, “I just wonder whether Scott Morrison is going to be fully briefed to shove a sock down her throat.”

“This lightweight New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern is challenging Scott Morrison over climate change. Now I hope Scott Morrison gets tough here with a few backhanders … hasn’t got a clue this woman.”

Jones’ comments were widely condemned, including by Morrison, and resulted in a number of advertisers walking away from Jones’ program.

Marsh told News.com.au that he “thought [Jones’ comments about Ardern] were pretty distasteful, and he’s said a lot of things to that kind of effect in the past.”

“Alan’s got a pretty big ego I think, so we’ll see if he loves it or he hates it, I’m not quite sure yet.”

Marsh has previously painted murals of Tony Abbott and George Pell that have been widely covered in the media and he uses his art to provoke discussion about current events.

Marsh recently painted a mural of Pell in handcuffs at a car parking structure only 50 metres from St Mary’s Cathedral in response to his child sex conviction. However the mural was quickly painted over after complaints from members of the public.

Marsh was also responsible for a mural in Erskineville depicting George Michael as a saint that was vandalised by Christians in November of 2017.