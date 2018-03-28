—

A fundraising night will be held early next month by MCC Welfare Services to raise money for its Rainbow Tapestry project.

In attendance will be Mayor of the Inner West Council, Darcy Byrne, to formally launch the project.

The project is funded by the NSW Government through the Stronger Communities Fund and will see MCC Welfare Services implement social programs to showcase what the Inner West has to offer, and to help connect people across the LGBTI community.

The fundraising event will bring people together for a night of entertainment, knowing that the proceeds will be going towards a special cause.

The entertainment lineup for the night includes singer Carl de Villa, singer and professional comedian Denise Hanlon, and 2Pauls, the cabaret duo Paul Myatt and Paul Gasper.

The Rainbow Tapestry fundraising event will be held on Friday 6 April at the Red Rattler Theatre, with proceeds from the ticket sales going towards the project.

For more information visit MCC Welfare Services on Facebook, or to buy tickets click here.