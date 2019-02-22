—

Every body is beautiful, and everyone deserves to love the skin they’re in.

But at times, there might be a small area of skin or fat that can cause self-consciousness, anxiety, or worry.

At Body Sculpting Clinics, the team are regularly visited by people who, despite attempts at weight loss or work outs, want to do something about certain areas of their body that won’t budge.

To help, Body Sculpting Clinics provide non surgical treatments with a focus on cosmetic injectables, skin tightening, skin rejuvenation, and permanent fat reduction.

Approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration since 2010, Body Sculpting Clinics only use registered medical cryolipolysis devices, a natural and safe treatment designed to remove pockets of body fat.

A number of clinical studies – which are up on Body Sculpting Clinics’ website – have proved the efficacy of their treatments. The clinics invest heavily in research and development to ensure they are up to date with the best technologies in the market.

The non-toxic and natural processes involve cooling the area the patient wishes to work on, before undertaking the treatment.

The clinic’s goal is to help their patients feel confident about themselves, and remove any anxiety or self-doubt.

The clinics have paid attention to details in creating each and every space, to ensure that all patients feel comfortable and luxurious during their visit.

There are four Body Sculpting Clinics locations in New South Wales, in Darlinghurst, Bondi Junction, North Sydney, and North Ryde.

If you’ve tried weight loss or exercise but can’t seem to reduce fat in a particular area of your body, cryolipolysis might be an ideal treatment for you, and you’ll be looked after by the Body Sculpting Clinics team, who are there to help you.

Consultations at Body Sculpting Clinics are free, informative, and comfortable. If you’ve thought about trying one of the body or skin procedures but aren’t entirely sure what they entail, consultations are always comfortable and educational, providing prospective patients with all the information they need to make their own decisions.

Exclusive to their Darlinghurst clinic, you can buy any treatment and get the second one free. This offer ends March 31, 2019, and is not available on cosmetic injectables.