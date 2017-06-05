THE body of missing Sydney man Matthew Leveson has been found.
Skeletal remains at the Royal National Park south of the city have been confirmed as his, The Sydney Morning Herald has reported.
The bones were discovered last week and taken for DNA testing. On the weekend they were confirmed as belonging to Leveson, who has been missing for almost a decade.
“It’s confirmed that the remains found were that of Matthew Leveson,” said a police spokesperson.
Leveson’s family via Facebook thanked loved ones who had supported the search for their son.
“Our family would like to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts,” they posted.
“Especially our family and friends who have stuck by our side unwaveringly throughout our journey of finding our beautiful son, brother, cousin, soulmate, best friend and friend.”
Mark Leveson, Matthew’s father, tweeted that he and wife Faye had brought home the palm tree that grew where the remains were found.
#MatthewLeveson Matt’s Palm in its new location in our back yard. It certainly is Matty’s Palm too as DNA testing has now been completed. pic.twitter.com/3hOu9mc7tU
— Mark Leveson (@MarkLeveson) June 4, 2017
Legal experts say new charges are unlikely to be laid following to discovery, due to deals made with Atkins to lead police to the site in exchange for immunity.
