—

A crowd of roughly 20 people took part in a ‘straight lives matter’ rally in Sydney over the weekend, which was roughly 29,980 less people than the city’s recent marriage equality rally.

The event, organised by the far-right Party for Freedom, took place in Green Park and was overlooked by over 60 police officers, according to ABC News.

While a stage had been set up for host Nick Folkes to address the anticipated crowd, the park was sparse and the crowd was modest.

Counter-protestors and members of the LGBTI community had been warned to avoid the event last week, with advocates suggesting the event organisers were deliberately trying to provoke a response from “yes” voters.

“The goal of this group is not to persuade nor debate,” Lauren Foy from the NSW Gay and Lesbian Rights Lobby said.

“It is to provoke a response and increase media attention.

“There is no benefit to you hearing, again, the debunked ‘slippery slope’ claims about LGBTI people and marriage equality promoted by this group.”

On the same day as the rally, Brisbane’s Pride march saw thousands take to the streets up north in a sea of rainbow flags and calls for equality.

The Yes campaign also held a door knocking event, which saw volunteers around the country encourage people to post their votes.

Users took to social media to comment on the turnout at the ‘straight lives matter’ rally.

“The ‘straight lives matter’ rally or ‘a couple of people in a park’. You be the judge,” comedian Kirsty Webeck tweeted.

Photo of the Straight Lives Matter rally in Sydney.

AHHHHHHHAHAHAHAHAHAHQHAHAHAAA

I've been to amateur improv shows with a bigger audience. pic.twitter.com/BmTiYzuunA — Thomas John Jaspers (@thomasjohn86) September 23, 2017

Just drove past the "straight lives matter" rally. There was a couple of dozen people there at most. How embarrassing! — Suburban Homo (@suburban_homo) September 23, 2017

The 'Straight Lives Matter' rally or 'a couple of people in a park.' You be the judge. pic.twitter.com/D8A0eQVDrS — Kirsty Webeck 🏳️‍🌈 (@KirstyWebeck) September 23, 2017