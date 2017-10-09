—

Roughly six No voters held signs claiming that “straight lives matter” and “it’s okay to vote no” at a recent pro-marriage equality concert held in Sydney’s Taylor Square.

The campaigners, led by Nicholas Folkes from the far-right Party for Freedom, stood to the side of the stage hoping to provoke a response from the hundreds of LGBTI people and their allies present at the concert.

Earlier in the day, Folkes posted his group’s intentions, saying that they were conducting a social experiment.

“Vote No activists are hitting the streets today asking SSM Yes campaigners and supporters why they’re so aggressive and violent towards No supporters,” he wrote.

“Let’s see the reaction we get from those “tolerant” bigots.”

The group first stood outside Newtown train station, before heading to the Post Your Yes street party which had been organised by Australian Marriage Equality.

The free concert saw artists Ricki-Lee, John Paul Young, and Alfie Arcuri perform onstage to support marriage equality.

In a live video from the event, Folkes said that the group hadn’t encountered any hostility from Yes supporters.

“We’ve come down here to talk to the Yes campaigners and see what sort of reaction we get,” he said.

“We were down at Newtown train station earlier and to be honest it was pretty civil.”

Members of the LGBTI community and their allies took to social media to express how wonderful the street party had been.

Thank you to the amazing @AlfieArcuri @TheRickiLee @pekingduk and John Paul Young for rocking our #PostYourYes Street Party pic.twitter.com/XU71LVy3Xz — Alex Greenwich MP (@AlexGreenwich) October 8, 2017