Same-sex couples currently have the chance to win a free wedding package worth $2,000 at one of three beautiful wedding venues.

To celebrate marriage equality, one in every ten couples enquiring will receive a free wedding ceremony package, with a maximum of ten ceremony packages to be given away at any one of the three venues – Cropley House, Athol Hall, and Orso.

The other remaining nine couples will be offered a 20 per cent discount off the total event cost if they book before Saturday 26 May.

Cropley House was built in the 1920s and, situated on five acres of parkland in the shire of Baulkham Hills, it captures this elegant era both inside and out.

With all-inclusive wedding packages that can be tailored to meet your personal requirements, Cropley House’s dedicated wedding team is delighted to create and deliver your dream wedding.

Athol Hall is situated in Ashton Park, Mosman, with stunning views overlooking Sydney Harbour and the Bridge.

The hall provides the perfect setting, allowing for both a wedding ceremony and reception in the same location with plenty of great photo opportunities close by.

Orso boasts magnificent Sydney water views and a boutique waterfront wedding venue designed to celebrate your commitment to each other.

Whether you have a guest list of 50 or 180 guests, Orso has the package and venue to suit your guest list and budget.

All three venues have onsite teams filled with dedicated and experienced wedding specialists, and numerous onsite ceremony options that lead directly into a reception area.

All venues can deliver a fully inclusive package that will allow couples to enjoy a stress free lead up to their wedding in some of Sydney’s most iconic locations.

For more information visit: www.weddingsb2bg2g.com.au.