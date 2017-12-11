—

Looking to buy essential beauty and health care products this Christmas? We’ve got you sorted with our gift guide.

ANTIDOTE ESSENTIALS SKINCARE

Want beautiful skin for Christmas? Don’t ask Santa, indulge in a luxe spa treatment at home with Antidote Essentials, the divine new all-natural skincare created by two Sydney guys.

Treat yourself to a special Christmas pack featuring the WASH Activated Charcoal and FACE Green Clay Mask for just $60.

Featured on Instagram, the WASH Activated Charcoal is a rich concentration of activated charcoal to draw out impurities and a blend of pure essential oils, a deeply detoxifying wash to bring out the best in your skin. Its partner in crime, FACE Green Clay Mask is an indulgent clay skin treatment with naturally occurring minerals and remedial essential oils.

RRP: $60

Details: antidoteessentials.com

LYNX GIFT SETS

Want a gift he will really like? Then get your hands on a Lynx gift set.

The Wash Bag Set is handy for travel or the gym and contains Lynx Black Body Spray and Body Wash. With a range of gift sets to choose from, you will find the perfect gift for him.

The Lynx Wash Bag Set is available at Big W, Kmart, Target, Priceline and independent pharmacies.

RRP: $14.99

Details: lynxexpression.com

CELEBRATE RAINBOW-STRIPED CONDOMS

Celebrate Christmas with the world’s first electronically tested and FDA-approved rainbow latex condom.

Celebrate condoms utilise a revolutionary new print technology to bring fun and celebration to your Christmas giving. Ride the rainbow into this holiday season!

A percentage of sales will go to support community projects in Australia and overseas.

Celebrate Life. Celebrate Love. Celebrate Equality. Celebrate Diversity.

RRP: $14.95 for a pack of three.

Details: celebratecondoms.com

Check out our full Christmas Gift Guide on pages 25 – 31 of the Christmas edition of the Star Observer: en.calameo.com/read/000199795c21983fed120.