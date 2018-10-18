—

A street fete for the LGBTI youth, rainbow families and the wider community hits Chippendale in Sydney’s inner west this weekend.

Organised by LGBTI youth service Twenty10, Chippen Street Fete will offer stalls from community organisations, local makers, vintage and new independently made clothes on Saturday October 20.

There will also be local food, coffee, live entertainment for all ages and a bunch of classic street fete sideshow alley interactive fun and games on offer.

There will be fun for everyone of all ages, with art and wearables made by or featuring the work of young people from Twenty10.

The Chippen Street Fete is a first annual community event for LGBTI young people, their friends, families, allies and local community.

The fete coincides with the Show Ponies Art Exhibition, which will showcase artworks by LGBTI artists aged 12 – 25 who live in New South Wales.

Many of the works on show will be available for purchase, so Twenty10 is encouraging art collectors to come ready to discover some emerging artists.

Running from 10am to 3pm, the Chippen Street Fate will take place on Chippen Street in Chippendale, which is about a 10 minute walk from both Central and Redfern train stations (parking in the area is highly limited).

Twenty10 was founded to help homeless LGBTI youth who experienced homelessness due to family rejection and continues to offer support services across New South Wales.

The fete will be both child-friendly and dog-friendly, provided they are on a leash.

For more information about the fete, visit Twenty10’s website: https://www.twenty10.org.au/fete/