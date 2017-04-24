—

THE last few years have seen dramatic changes to the ways in which gay and bisexual men practice safe sex, particularly since the introduction of PrEP.

The PrEPARE Project, conducted by the Centre for Social Research in Health at the University of New South Wales, is an online survey assessing gay and bisexual men’s attitudes to PrEP, HIV treatment, and condoms.

It has been conducted since 2011. Dr Martin Holt, lead researcher for the project, said given the proliferation of PrEP use, the survey is important now more than ever.

“This year we’re expecting to see big changes in the survey, because of the rapid increase in the use of PrEP,” he said.

“We want to understand the experiences of men on PrEP in negotiating sex, but also how the rest of the community is reacting to the shake-up of safe sex.”

The 2017 round of the survey has been launched and can be completed at: http://prepareproject.csrh.org.

It’s completely confidential and open to all gay and bisexual men in Australia.