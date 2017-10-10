—

A young gay man who was attacked by someone calling him a “f**cking faggot” has penned an open letter venting his frustration that the attacker is able to vote on whether or not he can get married.

Sydney-based Josh Smith wrote the letter on Facebook seven years after the incident, which saw his jaw shattered into 12 pieces, according to Daily Mail.

“He did it simply because I’m gay and was walking down the street with another man,” he said.

“Not holding hands, not kissing or being ‘in your face’ about it.

“Just walking down the road having a food time… I hadn’t even looked in his direction.”

While the attacker was quickly arrested at the time, while still hurling abuse, but was released two hours later and only given a $550 fine.

“I still consider myself lucky because if he had hit me that hard, just a little higher up, I’d be dead,” Smith said.

He added that while he’s moved on with his life, he wanted to speak out amid the current postal survey on marriage equality.

“His opinion on whether or not my community should have equal rights is considered just as valid as mine,” he said.

“He’s going to get this letter, just the same as me. He’s going to tick a box, just like me. And his vote will be counted, just like mine.

“I’m so angry that we all have to go through this. It’s degrading and dehumanising.”