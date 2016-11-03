—

Aarows sex-on premises venue has been the target of a shooting in the past. Picture: Aarrows' website.

A MAN who was charged after pouring hydrochloric acid into a lubricant dispenser at a sex-on-premises venue in Sydney has avoided jail time.

Hengky Irawan received a good behaviour bond when he faced court over charges relating to an incident at Aarows Gay and Bi Sex Club in August.

The 62 year-old was charged with administering poison with the intent to cause injury, distress or pain and malicious damage, among other offences, after he poured acid into a lubricant container and set off one of the club’s alarms.

His lawyer sought to have the case dealt with under the Mental Health Act, but magistrate Beverley Schurr dismissed the application and recommended Irawan accept any treatment offered by his GP.

Police prosecutor Nathan Blatch told the court that the case was a “textbook example of motivation for hatred of people”. But magistrate Schurr later said she was not satisfied that it was a hate crime, and added that Irawan’s actions were affected by his depression and an earlier incident.