A man who was assaulted in a homophobic attack has been rescued by a group of three Sydney drag queens.

Ivan Flinn of Surry Hills was punched on a night out earlier this month, News.com.au has reported.

After leaving an Oxford Street bar to get a kebab, Flinn said he was harassed by a group of men.

“There were heaps of homophobic slurs, ‘you fucking faggot, you queer cunt’, all the slurs you can possibly imagine,” he said.

“I said, ‘Dude, don’t ever use the word faggot and especially not on Oxford Street of all places.’”

One of the men then attacked Flinn, ripping his shirt and hitting him with a punch that dislocated his jaw.

“I am a bit religious and I really thought I was going to die,” he said.

“I was praying for a hero and I got three angels.”

Local drag queens Coco Jumbo, Ivy Leaguee and Vybe came to Flinn’s rescue, fighting the assailants.

“Those boys shit themselves,” said Ivy.

“They weren’t ready for some drag queens on top of them.”

Ivy said she saw Ivan being attacked and intervened right away.

“I said, ‘You want to pick on little guys, you’ll need to fight the big freak. I’m a man underneath all of this, so let’s go,’” she said.

“A guy pushed Ivy so I picked him up and threw him into the gutter,” said Coco.

“I don’t think they knew what they were getting themselves into. I used to play rugby league.”

The three drag queens spoke to police at the scene.

A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed that officers broke up an attack involving up to seven people.

“Police are continuing to investigate the incident, including a possible motivation of homophobic bias,” she said.

“NSW Police treats all matters of violence extremely seriously, including bias crimes motivated by sexuality or gender.”