The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir (SGLC) are currently gearing up to explore lust, love, and loss as part of their one-night cabaret show Because The Night.

The performance will be an evocative evening of eclectic entertainment, featuring choral twists on songs by Amy Winehouse, Radiohead, Nirvana, and many more.

One of Sydney’s leading female cabaret entertainers, Christa Hughes, will also join the choir on the night, along with local queer artists such as local queer boylesque performer Joshua James and avant-garde fire performer Marlena Dali.

There will also be spoken word performances by Marnie Clarke and projections by artist Todd Fuller.

SGLC will take over the Roundhouse at the University of New South Wales for the evening, a unique circular space that recently re-opened after a multi-million dollar refurbishment program.

Inside, it will be transformed into an atmospheric queer cabaret venue.

Because The Night will take place at the UNSW Roundhouse in Kensington on Saturday 13 October. For more information visit www.sglc.org/event/becausethenight, or to buy tickets visit www.trybooking.com/411017.