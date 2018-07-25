—

During Sydney’s Pride Festival last month I attended Trans Sydney Pride’s annual presentation. This year, it was on “How to be a Good Ally”. It was a well attended event.

Earlier that evening I had attended Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association’s (SGLBA) monthly event Fruits in Suits, hosted that evening by trans woman and Vice President Katherine Maver, and this week I will be attending Trans Glamore, an event created by prominent trans woman and popular DJ Victoria Anthony.

Equality is becoming more evident for trans people as they find more employment and are appointed to the boards of organisations within the community. Our nightlife is also increasingly diverse and inclusive.

“As an elder in the trans community it’s important to be visible in the broader LGBTI community as it gives hope and strength to the younger generation,” says SGLBA’s Katherine Maver.

“And it also shows that you can be trans and have a successful career.”

Victoria Anthony’s monthly event has attracted many trans and gender diverse people as well as their allies, admirers, and friends.

“I wanted to create an event with the help of Maxi Shield and Colombian Hotel manager Mikey that would give transgender performers a platform to do what they love in a supportive space,” she says.

“It’s a fun once-a-month event to get together with members of the community and enjoy a lovely evening of entertainment. You never know who you might meet on the dance floor.”

Anthony also hosts a radio show on Pride Radio with Beverly Buttercup—Pride Radio 89.3 FM—and is an award winning DJ.

“I love to DJ around Oxford Street because there are always people who are ready to dance and sing along to some fun party tunes,” she says.

“Without fail ‘Single Ladies’ will come on and the crowd will cheer as they begin to re-enact Beyoncé’s iconic choreography.”

Going out to clubs and events is becoming much more safe and inclusive for trans people.

“I go out to have fun and if I don’t feel welcome, I probably won’t go to that event again,” says scientist and trans man Kaya Wilson.

“When I feel that I am a part of things, I can just enjoy myself and relax into the space and the people. Queer people talk about safe spaces all the time and inclusion for me can bring safety.”

Katherine Wolfgramme is a gender diversity consultant, a contributor for the Star Observer, and a board member for Wear It Purple. Find out more: wolfgramme.com.