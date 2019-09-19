—

NSW LGBTQI community health organisation ACON has launched a new free rapid HIV and STI testing service for trans and gender diverse (TGD) people.

The “trans[TEST]” clinic operates at Clinic 180 in Kings Cross on the first and third Friday of each month from 11.30am to 5pm.

Transgender and gender diverse peers, along with nurses and doctors, will see clients and support them through the trans[TEST] experience.

The clinic is being delivered in partnership with the Kirketon Road Centre (KRC) and builds on the success of ACON’s existing community-based HIV testing and sexual health service for gay and bisexual men, a[TEST].

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill said providing tailored and peer-led services is vital in reducing HIV transmissions in NSW in all impacted communities, as well as supporting the overall health and wellbeing of TGD people.

“We know that compared to the general population, TGD people are confronted with obstacles when accessing basic healthcare,” Parkhill said.

“There are various reasons why TGD people may not feel comfortable in sexual health facilities and other health environments such as concerns over being misgendered or being treated disrespectfully.”

“We hope by offering this clinic, TGD people can ask questions and have a good conversation about their sexual health and other issues impacting on their wellbeing.”

“With our partner KRC, we have created a space with the community that we hope will reduce the barriers TGD people experience accessing health and wellbeing services, and to ensure the dignity, care and autonomy we deserve,” ACON manager of TGD Health Equity, Teddy Cook added.

“We are extremely proud to now offer a dedicated service for TGD members of our communities.”

In introducing the clinic, KRC Director Phill Read said, “We are proud to partner with ACON to run this clinic specifically to provide comprehensive HIV and sexual health services for members of the TGD community.

“This innovative partnership will deliver high quality health services in a community-based setting. We encourage all TGD people book a test or drop into our trans[TEST] site – it’s never been easier to get tested and take control of your health.”

The trans[TEST] clinic is every first and third Friday of each month, from 11.30am – 5pm, 180 Victoria St, Potts Point.

Book and more information at www.endinghiv.org.au