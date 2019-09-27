—

Pride Foundation Australia, formerly known as GALFA, are holding a fundraiser and networking event in support of LGBTQI asylum seekers in Barangaroo in October.

Organisers say the Support LGBTQIA Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Australia event will be a “soiree to highlight a new priority area for Pride Foundation Australia, to create momentum and build connections between key partners.”

“We invite you to join us for the evening of Friday, 18 October to help us raise funds to support our new priority area, LGBTQIA+ refugees and asylum seekers, and our work towards understanding and addressing the needs of this community.”

The evening will feature speakers including the former Member for Wentworth Kerryn Phelps, Peruvian activist Marianella Castro Robles, and activist and academic Dennis Altman who is the Pride Foundation’s patron.

The speakers will be followed by a social opportunity to connect with other attendees.

“The evening will be an opportunity for organisations, professionals, those with lived experiences and the broader community to join in the conversation, raise funds, and build up our networks in NSW,” organisers say.

“Drinks and canapes are being generously provided by our sponsor for the evening, Gilbert & Tobin.”

“All money raised will go to the work of Pride Foundation Australia to benefit LGBTIQA+ refugees and asylum seekers.”

For more information go to www.pridefoundation.org.au or look for the event page on Facebook.

Support LGBTQIA Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Australia is on Friday, October 18, from 6-7.30pm at Gilbert + Tobin, Level 35, Tower 2, 200 Barangaroo Avenue.