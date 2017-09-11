—

Sydney played host to the largest marriage equality rally in Australia’s history over the weekend, with roughly 30,000 people in attendance.

The crowds – adorned with rainbow flags, glitter, and pro-equality signs – gathered at Town Hall, before marching through Sydney’s streets.

There were many speeches at the rally, including one from Opposition Leader Bill Shorten, who apologised that the government’s postal survey was going ahead.

“I’m sorry for all of the hurtful and stupid things which have been said and are going to be said until we win marriage equality,” he said.

“I’m sorry to all LGBTI Australians because we have one more mountain to climb, but we will climb it together.”

Deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek also spoke, and said she was there for LGBTI youth.

“It’s not just about the love between two people, it’s about the love that everyone in this crowd has for every other Australian,” she said.

“I’ve got constituents of mine who have been together for 60 years – they deserve to get married if they want to.”

Brisbane also held a marriage equality rally over the weekend, which saw thousands similarly advocate for equal rights.