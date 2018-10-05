—

40-year-old Sydney man Moud Ul Hasan Nuri has been charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old he met using an app.

The alleged assault took place after the 13-year-old deleted the app, having exchanged photos, personal details and arranged to meet up with Nuri.

Nuri is alleged to have then travelled to the boy’s home, knocked him down in his front yard and raped him, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The 13-year-old’s mother heard screaming outside and rushed to help, causing Nuri to flee to his vehicle and drive away. The boy was taken to hospital for examination.

Nuri was arrested on Sunday and appeared in court yesterday, where he was charged with engaging in sexual intercourse without consent.

Controversially, Nuri was granted conditional bail, but Superintendent John Kerlatec said the police who briefed the prosecutor, who elected not to oppose bail, provided all the relevant information.

“Police involved in that matter were highly trained and very experienced,” Kerlatec said.

“They understood all the circumstances about that matter, and based on their belief, presented that to the prosecutor.

“I can’t say whether that would be a position that I would personally take, except that to say the person who did that was well informed.”

Kerlatec warned parents about the need for online safety in the wake of the alleged assault.

“There is an incident just about every day where a child is lured, or taken into a false sense of safety, because of the conversation they’ve had with someone online,” he said.

“It’s a danger, it’s a growing danger. We need to be aware.

“I see far too many incidents. Not only in New South Wales, but right across this country.

“If there’s someone out there willing to prey on children, they’ll use any app.

“We’ve seen that. Some of the most common apps most of us use daily are being used by people with ulterior motives.”

Nuri’s bail conditions include reporting to police three times a week and providing details about his mobile phone, and surrendering his passport.

He must also remain 500 metres away from the suburb where the boy lives and not contact or go near him.

Nuri is due to appear in Blacktown Court again in mid-December.

The NSW Police website provides information for young people regarding online safety.

QLife also has a guide for discussing the specifics of online safety for LGBTI people.