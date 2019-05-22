—

Sydney resident Tom Coles will join thousands of others this June for AIDS/LifeCycle, a seven-day bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles to raise money for HIV/AIDS.

Recognised as the world’s largest annual HIV/AIDS fundraiser, AIDS/Cycle will see cyclists undertake the 877 kilometre bike ride to raise money for the Los Angeles LGBT Center and San Francisco AIDS Foundation.

On average, each cyclist raises nearly $6,000 USD through their network of donors, which includes family, friends, and co-workers.

Coles said he wants to do his part to see an end to AIDS.

“With the money I’ve raised, the Los Angeles LGBT Center and San Francisco AIDS Foundation can continue to provide critical services for people living with HIV and prevent new infections through programs, services, and education in the USA and around the world,” he said.

“I am riding my bike on behalf of the tens of thousands who have died and because I have the power to stop HIV transmission in our lifetime.”

In the seven days it will take cyclists to reach Los Angeles, more than 35,000 people in the world will contract HIV.

AIDS/LifeCycle Director, Tracy Evans, said even one new HIV transmission or one new AIDS diagnosis is one too many.

“Each year people join AIDS/LifeCycle not only because it is a life-changing experience for them, but also because the money they raise allows two incredible organisations to provide HIV prevention and care services that change the lives of people living with HIV,” she said.

Coles is aiming to reach his fundraising goal of $6,500 USD by the time of AIDS/LifeCycle, which will take place from June 2 – 8.

To donate or find out more, visit: https://tinyurl.com/y5hmausp