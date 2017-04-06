—

THE LGBTI-inclusive water polo club the Sydney Stingers have won the Summer Grand Final in the NSW Water Polo Sydney Metro Men’s 6th grade.

The Stingers A team took on Drummoyne in the Grand Final match on Tuesday night at Ryde. Despite a strong performance from Drummoyne, the Stingers dominated and took out the match.

At half time, the Stingers were leading 4-0, and a tight defence by the Stingers saw Drummoyne only pick up one goal each in the third and fourth quarters.

At full time, the final score was 7-2 to the Stingers, with the team awarded gold medals by Water Polo NSW after the game.

This is the second summer in a row that the Sydney Stingers have scored gold in the Men’s 6th division.

Club membership has continued to grow, expanding from 40 regular members in 2015, to 105 this year.

Following the Stingers’ success in the 6th division, and taking advantage of the increased membership, the club has entered a team in the 5th division for the first time this winter.

Next year, the club has its sights set on a strong performance in the 2018 Paris Gay Games.