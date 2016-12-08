—

THE CEO of the Sydney Swans AFL will meet with its official LGBTI supporter group to address concerns over a new sponsorship deal signed with Qatar Airways.

In August, the Swans announced the Middle Eastern airline would be the club’s “official International Airline Partner” for the next three years and the company would have prominent branding at Swans home games and training.

After the announcement many members of the Rainbow Swans – the team’s LGBTI supporter group – expressed their concern at the deal as Qatar Airways is a state owned airline and homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.

“We thought it was a kick in the guts especially having been after two weeks after the Pride Match,” said Rainbow Swans president, Stephen Fogarty.

“We ran a poll on our Facebook page asking people what should we do and whether we should tell them how we feel… and the results came back overwhelmingly that we should protest the deal.”

Before the online poll had closed the Sydney Swans had reached out to the Rainbow Swans and offered to meet with them to hear their concerns, which Fogarty thought was “fantastic” of them to do.

“They told us they were aware it was going to cause problems and they were aware we would be upset about,” Fogarty said.

“They did point out we played at Etihad Stadium for the Pride Game and not too many people raised concerns about that.

“They said they had been looking for a premium sponsor in airline industry and had approached a few airlines and the best deal they could get was with Qatar.

“They told us they would never let sponsors requirements or demand get in the way of the Swans’ principles of diversity.”

Despite meeting with members of the Rainbow Swans, many in the group were still not satisfied with the response and have threatened to cancel their Sydney Swans’ membership for next season.

One man who did cancel his membership off the back of the Qatar Airways deal wrote to the Sydney Swans and posted the letter on the Rainbow Swans’ public Facebook page.

“Qatar is a repressive middle-eastern (sic) regime with a very poor human and workers’ rights record,” he wrote in the letter.

“In particular, as a gay man (and a member of the Rainbow Swans Supporters group), I am concerned that the Swans would accept a sponsorship from a state that actively criminalises consenting private homosexual acts, and punishes them with jail terms and public flogging”.

Sydney Swans’ CEO, Andrew Ireland, has agreed to meet with the Rainbow Swans on December 19 to appease the “ill feeling” from the supporters.

Sydney Swans’ head of media and communications, Loretta Johns told Star Observer it was meeting with the Rainbow Swans to discuss a range of issues including possible inclusion in the Mardi Gras parade and next year’s Pride Game.

“Our football club has its own very strong values and we would certainly never let another organisation dictate our values, therefore no sponsorship will change the Sydney Swans stance on social issues,” she said.

“We’re very proud to have the Rainbow Swans as an official supporter group and we are proud to have played in the first Pride Game for premiership points this year.

“Most importantly, we want all of our Rainbow Swans to feel welcome at the football. Representatives from our club invited the Rainbow Swans to meet with them to discuss the Qatar Airways partnership when it was launched.”

Fogarty said while he was not pleased with the deal he understands the position the Swans are in.

“I’m not totally happy with that, but I understand. Unfortunately football is a business and they’ve got bills to pay and players to pay,” he said.

“Sometimes we have to accept things… the swans have been good to us in other ways.

“I think it’s just another sponsor, as long as they don’t take on the values of Qatar, I think it could be worse.”