Sydney will soon have a new rainbow crossing at Taylor Square, five years after it was abruptly removed in the middle of the night.

The crossing will return to Taylor Square at the corner of Bourke and Campbell streets, and include a trial to prioritise pedestrian movements ahead of car movements.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the announcement was a victory for Sydney’s LGBTI community.

“Our beautiful Oxford Street rainbow crossing became a global sensation in 2013 and it was devastating when it was removed with no warning in the middle of the night,” she said.

“The news that it will be reinstated is incredibly significant on the eve of the 40th anniversary of the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on June 24 and a powerful acknowledgement of the importance of our LGBTI community and history.

“I want to thank NSW Roads Minister Melinda Pavey and the RMS for working with us to bring this crossing back and I will be asking Council on Monday night to endorse us proceeding with the installation.”

Sydney’s first rainbow crossing appeared between Taylor Sqaure and Whitlam Square in February 2013.

It was removed by the former NSW Roads Minister less than two months later, despite an independent safety audit which found that no accidents or injuries were caused by the rainbow crossing and a Change.org petition signed by over 16,000 people.

Moore said the new crossing will be reviewed after six months by the RMS and, pending sign off on its safety, will be kept there permanently.

“I’m excited that we are so close to achieving the outcome we have worked so hard behind the scenes to achieve — the rainbow crossing returned as a permanent pride artwork in Sydney,” she said.

Rainbow crossings were first installed in West Hollywood in 2012 to promote Pride Month and have since been installed in places such as San Francisco, Adelaide, Tel Aviv, and London.

Residents and businesses in the Taylor Square area will be consulted about the proposal in August before a report will be prepared for the Local Pedestrian, Cycling, and Traffic Calming Committee’s September meeting.

Construction on the crossing will start in October and is expected to take three months.

“Not only will this crossing be a colourful celebration of our LGBTI community but it will also be a trial of new sensors to give pedestrians as much crossing time as possible,” Moore said.