Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer in Call Me By Your Name.

Writer André Aciman, author of Call Me by Your Name, is one of a huge lineup of guests at this year’s Sydney Writers’ Festival.

The festival kicks off this Monday April 30 and runs until Sunday May 6, featuring many LGBTI authors as well as people who have written on LGBTI topics.

Hundreds of Australian authors will join 60 international writers and public figures talking about this year’s theme of ‘power’, in venues across Sydney.

Aciman’s celebrated novel is the inspiration for 2017’s groundbreaking coming of age drama film of the same name.

Along with fellow headliners Min Jin Lee and Alexis Okeowo, Aciman will open the festival by delivering an address on the theme of power.

“Across the 2018 program, our guests will examine power and its adjacent qualities, and its relationship to sex, money, politics, identity, and the state of the world,” said artistic director Michaela McGuire.

“We’ll be making a firm case for literature, stories and public conversation helping resist the pull of a backwards-lurching culture.”

Others appearing at the festival include LGBTI advocate and poet Yrsa Daley-Ward, trans teacher and writer Eddie Ayres, punk poet and novelist Eileen Myles, award-winning journalist Jenna Wortham, and many more.

Sydney Writers’ Festival events will take place at the Festival Hub of Carriageworks and The Seymour Centre, as well as other venues across the city.

More details of festival guests and events are available online.