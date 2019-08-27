—

Fans and supporters of Sydney’s drag performers are cheering with delight at the news that Sydney’s 29th annual Drag Industry Variety Awards, the DIVAs, is returning to its traditional format.

Organisers say it’s been a year of resurgence for the local drag scene with shows playing at venues along Oxford Street and across the Inner West. Along with Oxford Street stalwarts Stonewall and ARQ, regular shows are playing at the Oxford Hotel, The Columbian, Universal and The Imperial – even the Newtown Hotel is back, and fans couldn’t be happier.

For Sydney’s drag queens, this means there is competition to be recognised, and a fierce opportunity to take home a trophy on a glamorous night of nights.

Sydney’s established drag stars have some exciting new queens clamouring for the spotlight and nipping at their heels, and fresh talent is being discovered through the talent quests packing venues.

All of this bodes well for a return to the glamour and fun as the community celebrates The 2019 DIVA Awards, on Monday, September 16, from 7pm in the grand ballroom of the Paddington RSL Club.

Multi DIVA award winner Charisma Belle will be the hostess for the evening, which will include a showcase of six shows selected from a catalogue of the last twelve months and appearances by some of our community treasures.

Sheila Bliege, the DIVA top queen, said “We’re excited by the resurgence of the drag scene in Sydney over the last couple of years and our local queens, both established and rising stars, are on fire.”

“The DIVA team are absolutely thrilled to bring back a DIVA ceremony with all its red carpet glamour and a full award line-up. As they say in the classics – can I get an amen to that!”

Twelve prestigious awards will be handed out on the night, including Entertainer of the Year, DIVA Rising Star, Sydney’s Show of the Year, and a Drag Legend will be inducted into the DIVA Hall of Fame.

New awards in 2019 include Sydney’s Favourite Drag Hostess, Sydney’s Favourite Showgirl, Best Pub Drag Event and Favourite Media Appearance.

Guests are invited to up their glamour on the red carpet and compete for the coveted Belle of the Ball on the night.

Winners will be decided by a combination of votes divided 50/50 between Sydney’s showgirls and the wider community, publicly voted through the www.DivaAwards.com.au website.

All of our community is invited to come along, live the glamour and thank your favourite queen for another year of fabulousness.

For all the details of this spectacular night go to www.DivaAwards.com.au.