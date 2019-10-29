—

Volunteers will take to the streets to sell red ribbons in the lead up to World AIDS Day. Photo: supplied.

The organisers of the 2019 Red Ribbon Appealare calling on people across NSW to join in efforts to end HIV transmission in the state, and to eliminate stigma and support people living with HIV by participating in the annual fundraising campaign.

Launched earlier today, the Red Ribbon Appeal runs from now until World AIDS Day on December 1.

The annual fundraising campaign is organised by ACON which is NSW’s largest community organisation specialising in HIV prevention and health for LGBTQI people.

People can help in numerous ways this year such as taking part in Red Friday on November 29.

Held on the last Friday of November, Red Friday is a time for Australians to host a red-themed charity event at work or in their communities to raise vital funds and awareness for World AIDS Day.

It could be a morning tea, a BBQ, a trivia night or a party – it’s up to you. Register your event online and you will get a host kit from ACON which contains everything you need to host an amazing Red Friday event.

ACON is also calling on people to help out in other ways such as volunteering to sell red ribbons on the street or at their workplace, shaking donation buckets and collecting donations at venues and theatres, purchasing red ribbon merchandise or making a donation online.

Join hundreds of volunteers and support the Red Ribbon Street Appeal by selling red ribbons on Friday, November 29, Saturday. November 30, and Sunday, December 1.

You could also sell ribbons at your workplace in your lobby or foyer in the lead up to World AIDS Day.

ACON can provide you with red ribbon merchandise or you can purchase merchandise packs and distribute ribbons to your colleagues.

You can also make donations online to the Red Ribbon Appeal where your contribution will go towards helping to prevent new HIV transmissions, tackling HIV stigma and supporting people living with HIV.

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill said the need to remain focused on HIV prevention and support in 2019 is as important as ever.

“Recently NSW has been experiencing the lowest rates of new HIV transmissions since the epidemic began and it’s vital that we maintain momentum,” Parkhill said.

“Thanks to recent advances in prevention, treatment and testing technologies, we now have the tools to continue to significantly reduce new HIV transmissions. But we need you to help us continue our work in preventing transmission, eradicating stigma, and supporting people living with HIV.”

“This year we’re asking people to join us and help make HIV history by getting involved in the Red Ribbon Appeal, which is our most important fundraising activity of the year. By hosting a Red Friday event, volunteering to sell ribbons on the street or at your workplace, or by purchasing and wearing a red ribbon, you can help raise money and awareness.”

“Every dollar raised helps fund our work in delivering community-based initiatives that prevent new HIV transmissions, tackle HIV stigma and support people living with HIV.”

“Even with tremendous progress being made, we cannot afford to lose focus, we must continue to work together in addressing HIV. We can all be a part of that by supporting the Red Ribbon Appeal.Any contribution helps so please be generous and support our efforts this World AIDS Day.”

For more information about getting involved, or to donate, go to www.redribbonappeal.org.au