Preparations are in full swing for Sydney’s 28th annual Drag Industry Variety Awards (DIVA Awards), to be held on Saturday 24 November at the Stonewall Hotel in Darlinghurst.

The last couple of years have been an enormous challenge for DIVA, so this year will see a scaled back event, a time to regroup so the event can continue the legacy of celebrating Sydney’s drag industry into the future.

Four of the most prestigious awards will be handed out to the Entertainer of the Year, Diva Rising Star, Sydney’s Show of the Year, and of course a drag legend will be inducted into the important Hall of Fame.

This year, the winners of these awards will be decided by a secret ballot of drag queens and showgirls, along with past award winners. Any queen taking home an award can bask in the spotlight shone by her peers – and won’t she be loving that.

Fans and friends of drag are invited to glam up in their cocktail best. Walk the red carpet, compete for some fabulous door prizes, and watch the competition for the Belle of the Ball, which is always fierce.

Multi DIVA-award winner Charisma Belle will be the hostess for the evening and an array of Oxford Street’s famous names both current and former are scheduled to perform.

There’s nothing small about Sydney drag queens or the DIVA storybook, so come along and thank your favourite queen for another year of fabulousness.

For info go to www.divaawards.com.au