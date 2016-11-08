—

POPULAR online drama The Horizon will be screened at the Dendy in Newtown later this month, ahead of World AIDS Day in December, with all the proceeds going to the Ending HIV Red Ribbon Appeal.

Initially created by Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’s Stephan Elliott last year as an hour-long TV pilot, this special episode of The Horizon has since been shown at a number of film festivals worldwide. The six-season series has had over 45 million views online since its debut in 2009.

For the uninitiated, The Horizon follows the lives of gay men in Sydney, and has been described as “Australia’s answer to Queer as Folk”. Members of the cast and creative team will be in attendance at the gala screening, and will take part in a Q&A after the show.

World AIDS Day is on 1 December, and supporters can buy ribbons, make a donation or volunteer to sell ribbons in their community or workplace by visiting Red Ribbon Appeal.

The Horizon Red Ribbon Appeal screening will take place on Wednesday 23 November at 6.30pm, and tickets can be purchased for $15 from ACON. All tickets include a 2-for-1 pass to Bingay, ACON’s monthly bingo night at The Shift.