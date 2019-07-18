—

The Pollys Club, one of Australia’s longest-running LGBTQI social nights, will celebrate its 55th birthday with a ‘Drag-a-ganza’ dance this Saturday July 20.

Running since 1964, The Pollys Club’s mission is to raise money for charity by hosting LGBTQI-themed dances which are safe, all-inclusive, cost-effective and fun.

The club has raised $12,000 to various charities in the past financial year and expects to match and exceed that in the coming twelve months.

The 55th birthday party will be held at the UNSW Roundhouse in Kensington on Saturday, featuring the Pollys cast in Drag-a-ganza – The Drag Show, produced by Pollys life member Sue Ellen, Daisy Mae, and Melicious D’amage.

The party will feature full bar service and snacks (no BYO!) and prizes will be awarded for best-dressed.

Tickets for the Drag-a-ganza party are still available to purchase online for $35 or $30 concession, and tickets will be available at the door on the night for $45/$40.

The next Pollys Club event will return to its usual home of Marrickville Town Hall on September 28. Check out our photos from April’s Pollys Club night by clicking here.

To purchase tickets for Saturday night’s birthday dance, head to www.thepollysclub.com.au.