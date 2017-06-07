—

A DIVERSE range of trans people will share their experiences in a night of storytelling and entertainment as part of Sydney Pride.

The Trans Sydney Pride event will run next Thursday June 15 the Stonewall Hotel and will feature an evening of words and music.

Speakers sharing their stories of finding happiness through their authentic selves will include Monique Kelly, Katherine Wolfgramme, Rhett Pearson, Kathryn Elizabeth Lee, Aj Brown, Ray Huntsman and Chrissy Doyle.

Trans showgirls Susan St James, Amelia Gianni and the legendary Monique Kelly will perform musical numbers during the evening.

“As a child it would have been impossible for me to imagine there could be a place for children like myself to come together and be ourselves away from bullying and social pressures, and just be free even if just for a week—this would have been utopia,” said co-organiser Katherine Wolfgramme.

“I believe that we trans people must help and support trans children and trans youth. We must give back to our small fledgling community to ensure a brighter future for us all.”

Half the proceeds from the night will benefit the Transtopia Youth Camp run by The Gender Centre.

Tickets to the event are available now.