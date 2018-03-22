—

The 78ers contingent at the 2016 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade (PHOTO: Ann-Marie Calilhanna; Star Observer)

The Sydney Pride Festival 2018, themed True Colours, is currently taking expressions of interest for events.

The festival, celebrating the queer community along with its history and culture, will launch at Stonewall Hotel on Friday 15 June and run until June 30.

The theme of True Colours remembers LGBTI pioneers who have led the way and fought for our rights, including the heroes of Stonewall and the ’78ers

“This is a time to remember the history of the Stonewall Riots and the beginning of gay liberation as we know it,” said organisers.

“The Sydney Pride Festival is dedicated to those that led the way back in 1969, who fought for equality and human rights, and the incredible strength of our friends who marched in the first Sydney Mardi Gras in 1978.”

This year’s festival will focus on the strength of the LGBTI community in the pursuit of acceptance and total equality for all.

“The LGBTI community are all under one fabulous umbrella and together we continue to bring change and acceptance,” said organisers.

“Homosexuality is no longer illegal in Australia, marriage equality has been achieved, and our community has shown its true colours high and proud.”

Sydney Pride Festival is a not for profit event supporting a range of LGBTI charities and organisations.

The festival will include a range of fun and affordable events, raising much-needed funds for charity, and showcasing our community and achievements.

Last year’s festival included more than 50 events across Sydney.

This year the festivities are set to feature art, cinema, trivia, debates, sports, fundraising activities, and club events.

The Sydney Pride Festival would like to thank the volunteers, event organisers, sponsors, the LGBTI community, and all our friends for their support.

People or groups interested in holding events as part of the festival can email an expression of interest.