Vale Mogadonna: Sydney Drag Community Mourns the Passing of An Icon

The Sydney drag community is grieving the loss of Mogadonna, one of the city’s most iconic and trailblazing queens, who passed away this week in Orange, surrounded by family after a period of ill health.

Mogadonna — whose real name was Nicholas Schmich — was a powerhouse of the Oxford Street strip throughout the 1990s and 2000s, remembered for her daring artistry, flamboyant humour, and the ability to turn any performance into queer cultural history.

A true Sydney drag legend

Tributes have poured in across the community, with fellow drag queen Minnie Cooper sharing heartfelt words online.

“Today the drag community says goodbye to a true Sydney drag legend, Mogadonna. 💔

She gave us so many iconic moments throughout the 90s—especially Dianna Ross The Boss at Mardi Gras and her unforgettable Slave to the Rhythm at Sleazeball.

Mogadonna added so much to our community. May she rest in peace. You will always be deeply missed and never forgotten. 👑✨”

From Oxford Street to Mardi Gras stardom

Mogadonna’s career began as part of the Stick Ladies at the Albury Hotel in 1991, soon joining Mitzi Macintosh and Trudi Valentine in Tit Bits the following year. From there, she became a star of the Albury stage until its closure in 2002, later performing at every major Oxford Street venue.

Her Mardi Gras and Sleazeball performances remain etched in the memories of thousands. Mogadonna made her Mardi Gras debut in 1993’s Celebration, going on to deliver unforgettable numbers such as We Are Family (1994), I Feel Love (1997), and a moving rendition of Somewhere for Mardi Gras’ 20th Anniversary in 1998.

But it was her breathtaking 1996 performance as Diana Ross’ The Boss, swinging from a ring suspended high above the Royal Hall of Industries, that became her signature — one of the most iconic moments in Mardi Gras history.

She also helped launch Sydney’s now-legendary Harbour Party, and returned years later to close out the final Harbour Party with a stirring performance of Don’t Let This Moment End, punctuated by fireworks and roaring ovations.

Awards and recognition

Mogadonna’s contribution to Australian drag was formally recognised through five DIVA Awards: Bitch of the Year (1994), Best Shows for Black T (1994) and Drag Dolls (1995 and 1998). In 2004, she was inducted into the DIVA Hall of Fame, cementing her legacy as one of the greats.

Colleen Windsor, speaking on behalf of the DIVA Awards, reflected on her extraordinary impact:

Windsor said that a memorial is happening soon: “Mogi’s life will be celebrated with a memorial in coming weeks.”

Her legacy as a daring performer, a community icon, and a pioneer of Sydney drag will continue to live on in the memories of those who witnessed her magic under the spotlights of Oxford Street and beyond.