—

Sydney Surrogacy Lawyers provides trusted surrogacy legal advice, and with same-sex couples increasingly seeking out surrogacy as a way to form their rainbow family, that advice has never been more important.

Whether you’re planning to be a surrogate or parent, Sydney Surrogacy Lawyers can guide you through the legal considerations and help you to establish a surrogacy arrangement.

They can also work with you to establish parentage orders.

Principal solicitor at Sydney Surrogacy Lawyers, Nicole Aghabi, has extensive experience in IVF; before founding the firm, she worked in the field of IVF prior to completing her Bachelor of Laws from the University of New England in 2012.

She remains the Chair for IVF Australia’s Human Research Ethics Committee, providing advice to doctors on the ethics of surrogacy applications.

If you’re looking for advice on surrogacy, visit Sydney Surrogacy Lawyers at: www.elocin.com.au

If you mention this advertisement, you’ll receive a 20 per cent discount on their services.