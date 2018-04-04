—

Sydney’s next huge party is set to be a wedding planning night especially for LGBTI couples.

Love is Love is the premiere wedding planning party for same-sex couples and the LGBTI community to enjoy live entertainment while getting inspiration to start planning their weddings.

“Last year we said Yes—this year we say ‘I do’,” said the organisers.

The party is your opportunity to meet hundreds of gay-friendly wedding suppliers, see bridal fashion parades, and even have a chance to win a luxury honeymoon in Vanuatu.

Hosted by Gina Liano from The Real Housewives of Melbourne, the night will feature live performances by singers Sheba Williams and Alfie Alcuri.

Expect to see some of Sydney’s best DJs, drag queens, and other entertainers at this very special event.

Love is Love is happening on Friday 20 April 20 at The Commune in Waterloo.

Tickets are available now for $25 each.