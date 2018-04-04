Sydney’s next huge party is set to be a wedding planning night especially for LGBTI couples.
Love is Love is the premiere wedding planning party for same-sex couples and the LGBTI community to enjoy live entertainment while getting inspiration to start planning their weddings.
“Last year we said Yes—this year we say ‘I do’,” said the organisers.
The party is your opportunity to meet hundreds of gay-friendly wedding suppliers, see bridal fashion parades, and even have a chance to win a luxury honeymoon in Vanuatu.
Hosted by Gina Liano from The Real Housewives of Melbourne, the night will feature live performances by singers Sheba Williams and Alfie Alcuri.
Expect to see some of Sydney’s best DJs, drag queens, and other entertainers at this very special event.
Love is Love is happening on Friday 20 April 20 at The Commune in Waterloo.
Tickets are available now for $25 each.
Umm, the words ‘fun’ and ‘wedding planning’ in the same article? FAKE NEWS!!!
Wedding planning is hard. Everyone has demands, many are contradictory, then there’s all the boring stuff where no one has demands but they’ll nag on the day if it’s not perfect, then there’s the post-mortem examination by everyone after the event.
Top tip: keep it cheap and simple. Set the expectations low, make it about love and family and community without too many flourishes, don’t let anyone else ruin the day (so for example no professional photographer, they’re guaranteed to ruin any occasion by demanding to direct it). In these days of smart phones everyone’s a photographer, out of the thousands of photos taken a handful are guaranteed to be great, just go with that. Have great nibbles not a half-decent meal. Get it all done with by early afternoon and retire to the local pub or hotel room or whatever with your core entourage.
Minimise the wedding planning, enjoy a simple but great occasion, focus on the basics. That’s a wedding.