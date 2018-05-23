Win 1 of 10 double passes to the 2018 Sydney Film Festival

—

The Sydney Film Festival is just around the corner, and to celebrate Star Observer has 10 double passes to give away.

This year’s program features a bevy of LGBTI films, including the most centred on queer women in a single year in the festival’s history.

SFF runs from June 6 to June 17 at cinemas across Sydney.

Star Observer is a media partner of the Sydney Film Festival and they have provided tickets to give away to our readers.

The passes can be used for any standard film session subject to ticket availability.

If you’re stuck for what to see, check out our culture writer’s list of his most anticipated films this year.

To view the full program, head to the Sydney Film Festival website: http://www.sff.org.au/

