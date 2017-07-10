—

A WOMAN has allegedly been hit over the head with a wine bottle at the “Farmer Wants a Drag Queen” dance party in Sydney.

The 54-year-old was allegedly hit in the back of the head by another woman on Saturday night at the event at Marrickville Town Hall before being taken to hospital for treatment, according to 7 News

Police reported she suffered a laceration and contusion to the back of the head.

The dance party was a charity fundraiser organised by The Pollys Club, which donates to causes including youth health and mental health.

A 59-year-old woman is facing charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She is due to face Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.