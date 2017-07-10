A WOMAN has allegedly been hit over the head with a wine bottle at the “Farmer Wants a Drag Queen” dance party in Sydney.
Police reported she suffered a laceration and contusion to the back of the head.
The dance party was a charity fundraiser organised by The Pollys Club, which donates to causes including youth health and mental health.
A 59-year-old woman is facing charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
She is due to face Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.
