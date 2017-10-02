—

The Coalition for Marriage has launched its latest ad against marriage equality, this time attempting to portray ‘no’ voters as the real victims in the marriage equality debate.

The ad was aired during the NRL Grand Final on Channel Nine, directly after rapper Macklemore performed his equality anthem Same Love.

It opened with the words “love is love” before a handful of aggressive social media comments by pro-marriage equality advocates were highlighted, comments referring to anti-marriage equality advocates as “bigots”.

The ad closed with the message: “love is love, unless you disagree.”

According to Sky News, while the ad was approved for the NRL broadcast, it wasn’t aired during the AFL grand final on Saturday due to its M classification.

Many LGBTI people and their allies have since taken to social media to criticise the ad, particularly Channel Nine’s decision to air it directly after Macklemore’s performance for the NRL.

“A great song, followed by a ‘no’ ad. Thanks Channel Nine, way to undo the good,” one user tweeted.

“Watching NRL pre-game show. Brilliant. Then followed by the hateful No campaign ad. No-one really cared after Macklemore,” another wrote.

“Running that awful ‘no’ ad right after the glorious @macklemore moment might elicit the #BernardiEffect: unexpected good from bad intentions,” Professor Kerryn Phelps tweeted.

