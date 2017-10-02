The Coalition for Marriage has launched its latest ad against marriage equality, this time attempting to portray ‘no’ voters as the real victims in the marriage equality debate.
The ad was aired during the NRL Grand Final on Channel Nine, directly after rapper Macklemore performed his equality anthem Same Love.
The ad closed with the message: “love is love, unless you disagree.”
According to Sky News, while the ad was approved for the NRL broadcast, it wasn’t aired during the AFL grand final on Saturday due to its M classification.
Many LGBTI people and their allies have since taken to social media to criticise the ad, particularly Channel Nine’s decision to air it directly after Macklemore’s performance for the NRL.
“A great song, followed by a ‘no’ ad. Thanks Channel Nine, way to undo the good,” one user tweeted.
“Watching NRL pre-game show. Brilliant. Then followed by the hateful No campaign ad. No-one really cared after Macklemore,” another wrote.
“Running that awful ‘no’ ad right after the glorious @macklemore moment might elicit the #BernardiEffect: unexpected good from bad intentions,” Professor Kerryn Phelps tweeted.
A great song. Now followed by a no ad. Thanks @Channel9 @NRL way to undo the good.
— Dan (@Captain__DMan) October 1, 2017
Watching @nrl pre game show. Brilliant. Then followed by the hateful No campaign ad. No one really cared after @macklemore !
— Pól Dominic McCann (@polmccann) October 1, 2017
NRL: Choosing an artist who supports SSM.
Channel9: Playing the awful "No" ad straight after it.
Love still wins. #upthestorm
— Andie Lovelly (@andielovelly) October 1, 2017
Running that awful “no” ad right after the glorious @macklemore moment might elicit the #BernardiEffect: unexpected good from bad intentions https://t.co/U6WswGk5sJ
— Prof Kerryn Phelps (@drkerrynphelps) October 1, 2017
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
I’m from the United States, which unfortunately is undergoing a massive divisiveness I have not seen in this country in my lifetime. I do hope that you win the SSM vote. I don’t see how the “no” voters can possibly cast themselves as victims, since they already have the right to marry. One would think that there isn’t a need for some to vote for the rights of others. Rights should be a given through a lawful process, not decided by those who have rights that you don’t.
NO voters are victims?. Who would have thought!!!. All those young men who were thrown off cliffs at Bondi. That dear young boy who killed himself following homophobic bullying at Aspley High School, QLD. The poor dears, how dishonest can one be.