The campaign against marriage equality has officially launched, and the Coalition for Marriage is still not mentioning marriage.

The new ad, like the first, instead suggests that the postal survey is about “radical gender ideas” being taught in schools, ABC News has reported.

“How am I supposed to protect my kids in the future from this stuff?” a mother asks in the ad.

Jo Hirst’s book The Gender Fairy is singled out in the ad as an example of “radical sex and gender programs”.

Hirst made a statement on social media condemning the campaign drawing trans kids into the debate.

“This survey is about who will have the right to enter into a civil, secular marriage and nothing else,” she wrote.

“The ‘no’ campaign should not be bringing transgender children into this debate. My book and transgender children should not be fodder in their search for relevance.”

Hirst pointed out that one in two trans children will attempt suicide, and 80 per cent will experience bullying at school.

“The last thing they need is to be the target of a political campaign,” she wrote.

At the ‘no’ campaign launch in Sydney, Australian Conservatives leader Cory Bernardi urged supporters to be “vigilant”.

“We are under assault because we are on the right side of legal and moral history,” Bernardi said.

“It is a sign of what is to come unless we are vigilant and can defeat this vote in the weeks ahead.”