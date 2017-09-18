The campaign against marriage equality has officially launched, and the Coalition for Marriage is still not mentioning marriage.
The new ad, like the first, instead suggests that the postal survey is about “radical gender ideas” being taught in schools, ABC News has reported.
Jo Hirst’s book The Gender Fairy is singled out in the ad as an example of “radical sex and gender programs”.
Hirst made a statement on social media condemning the campaign drawing trans kids into the debate.
“This survey is about who will have the right to enter into a civil, secular marriage and nothing else,” she wrote.
“The ‘no’ campaign should not be bringing transgender children into this debate. My book and transgender children should not be fodder in their search for relevance.”
Hirst pointed out that one in two trans children will attempt suicide, and 80 per cent will experience bullying at school.
“The last thing they need is to be the target of a political campaign,” she wrote.
At the ‘no’ campaign launch in Sydney, Australian Conservatives leader Cory Bernardi urged supporters to be “vigilant”.
“We are under assault because we are on the right side of legal and moral history,” Bernardi said.
“It is a sign of what is to come unless we are vigilant and can defeat this vote in the weeks ahead.”
© Star Observer 2017 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans* and intersex (LGBTI) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
When have conservatives ever been on the right and moral side of history, Cory Bernardi? The campaign to end slavery was fought between conservatives on one side and liberals on the other. Were conservatives on the right side of history of the wrong side of history?
Even if we look at an “easy” one, conservatives still suck. The ‘cold war’ between the US and the USSR was, Cory will tell you, a great victory for the conservatives. But if you look at the actual history it’s a very different tale. Communism in Australia never took off NOT because of Menzies and his pals, but because of the social programs run by anti-communist Labor governments (usually at state level) to ensure people were housed, fed and educated. That was far more effective than any speech Menzies ever made.
How often has John Howard even admitted to being on the wrong side? How embarrassed is he about his comments on Asian immigration in the 80s? Does he still agree Nelson Mandela was a terrorist? Conservatives have a LOT to be embarrassed about.
On all the rest of social debates in modern Australia – no fault divorce, ending the white Australia policy, Aboriginal land rights and the apology, gay rights, womens’ rights, the list goes on and on – conservatives were wrong.
So when Cory says he’s on the right side of history, take heart marriage equality campaigners. He’s never been right before.