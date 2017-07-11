—

THE Darwin Lions Beer Can Regatta has been dominated by an LGBTI crew in a beer can boat called Rosie.

The team representing Darwin’s LGBTI community took out the trifecta—the tug of war, the boat race and the battle of Mindil, NT News has reported.

Crew member Tracey Knighton said the boat was named to honour a member of the local LGBTI community who recently passed away.

“We’re a collective of crazy women all working towards this,” said Knighton.

“We had fireworks last weekend, so if you didn’t blow yourself up then, you can come drown yourself here. It’s a good time to be a Territorian.”

The event and Rosie’s win raised the profile of the LGBTI community in Darwin.

“We want people in the NT to see gay, lesbian and bi people are all here and all want the same things as everyone else—to get ahead in life and have a laugh and sail a beer can boat,” said Knighton.

The Rosie crew will be back for next year’s regatta.

“We’ll have a water cannon next year,” said Knighton.

“We need some more firepower.”

Beer Can Regatta president Cheryl Kerr said about 10,000 people turned out to watch the six beer can boats vie for the title.

The event was a fundraiser, with money raised going to the Lions Club, Sids for Kids and the Volunteer Coast Guard.