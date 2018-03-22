—

Australia’s most iconic air hostess Pam Ann will be returning to home soil later this year to debut her new show Flight Attendant Star.

The unpredictable tour will recall the interactive, audience input of her early career, and is certain to delight diehard fans and newcomers alike.

In Australia, Ann has a cult following, having previously starred in her own Foxtel television show The Pam Ann Show and hosted the live broadcast of Mardi Gras.

This year she was nominated for the Australian LGBTI celebrity award alongside Magda Szubanski, Ruby Rose, and Josh Thomas.

She is the alter-ego of Melbourne-born comedian, writer, and producer Caroline Reid.

World renowned for her lewd and acerbic airline satire, Ann regularly sells out shows in Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia.

She was once recruited by Elton John to perform on his private jet and counts Madonna and Cher as some of her fans.

Pam Ann’s Flight Attendant Star tour will be touching down in Australia in August this year. For more information and to buy tickets visit: www.livenation.com.au/artists/pam-ann.