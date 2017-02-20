—

PARENTS have targeted key federal MPs in a new marriage equality campaign encouraging members to speak out for a free vote in parliament.

The campaign was created by Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) and aims to give a voice to the MPs that already support marriage equality but aren’t able to have their voice heard via a free vote.

Spokesperson for PFLAG, Shelley Argent, said members that support same-sex marriage need the opportunity to turn that support into legislative change.

“It’s not enough for Liberals and Nationals to support marriage equality when they can’t vote for it,” she said.

“They need to find their voice and speak out for a free vote on marriage equality.

“Our new campaign will encourage voters to email Liberals and Nationals who support marriage equality to demand a free vote so our sons and daughters can have the rights and responsibilities that come with marriage.”

Twenty-five Liberal and National MPs and senators that are pro-marriage equality will be targeted through specific ads that highlight the need for a free vote to give them a voice.

A national opinion poll from Galaxy Research found that 71 per cent of voters would look more favourable on the government if it allowed a free vote on same-sex marriage.

Argent said the debate about a plebiscite is over.

“It’s time to end the procrastination and do what’s right, not easiest,” she said.

Voters can email their federal members through the following site: www.demandafreevote.com.au